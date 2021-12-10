Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

IVW stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

