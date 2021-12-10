Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $682,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Shares of RE opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.71 and a 200-day moving average of $260.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

