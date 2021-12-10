Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 6,558 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

