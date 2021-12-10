Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $77.87 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.