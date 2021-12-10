Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 98,386 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

