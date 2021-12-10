Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.62. 34,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,376. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.03. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.