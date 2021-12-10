AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

