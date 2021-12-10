AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

