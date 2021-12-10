AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

