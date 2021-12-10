Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases $83,500.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DPW opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of ($30.79) million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ault Global by 643.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ault Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

