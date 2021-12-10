Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells $8,212,050.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADP stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

