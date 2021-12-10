Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells $8,212,050.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ADP stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
