AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $242.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

