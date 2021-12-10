Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,567 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.19 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

