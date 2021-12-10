Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

