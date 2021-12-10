Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

