Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

