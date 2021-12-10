Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Clorox by 8.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Clorox by 21.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

