Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $24.97. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.