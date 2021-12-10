Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Numis Securities raised their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

BBY stock opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.99.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.