Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

