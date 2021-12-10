Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 3,746.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

SPXL opened at $135.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

