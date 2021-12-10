Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.72 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $200,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock worth $401,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.