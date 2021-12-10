Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Standex International worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,135. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

