Bank of America Corp DE Sells 125,095 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $258,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

