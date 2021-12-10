Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

