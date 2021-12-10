Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Bank7 worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

