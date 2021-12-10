Barclays Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

SLG opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

