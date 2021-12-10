Barclays Boosts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,700

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,979 ($66.03).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,817 ($63.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,372.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,805.84. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

