Barclays Cuts Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to 245.00

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 315.00 to 245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

