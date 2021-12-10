Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. 37,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

