BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BBQ stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 29,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.84.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

