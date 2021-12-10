BCS Wealth Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

