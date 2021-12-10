Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $715,305.79 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $715,305.79 and approximately $13,579.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00042538 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

