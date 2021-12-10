Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $370.59

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.59 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.64). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 412.90 ($5.48), with a volume of 938,355 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.07) to GBX 495 ($6.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.89).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.29. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

