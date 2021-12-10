Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00174887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00562084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

