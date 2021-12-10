Benin Management CORP Buys 4,600 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP owned 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

