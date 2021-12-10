Benin Management CORP Sells 800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 250,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

