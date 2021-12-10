Berenberg Bank Upgrades Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Hold

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

