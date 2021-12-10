Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.34. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 3,826 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,672,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,857,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

