Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 457,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

