BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

