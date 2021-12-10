BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

