Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider David Hancock Buys 78,689 Shares

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) insider David Hancock purchased 78,689 shares of Bill Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$21,482.10 ($15,128.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Bill Identity

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex utility bill management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their utility spend.

