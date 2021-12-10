BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Sells $23,293.44 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $23,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $15,337.38.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $18,124.93.

BCAB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioAtla by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

