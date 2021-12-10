Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Biogen were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $232.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $308.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

