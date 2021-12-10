BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,464 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

BLFS opened at $34.91 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

