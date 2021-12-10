BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BioLineRx stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,692. The company has a market cap of $125.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

