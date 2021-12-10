BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,692. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

