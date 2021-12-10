Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

