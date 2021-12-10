BIT Mining (BTCM) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BIT Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33% BIT Mining Competitors -261.71% -51.07% -29.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -6.98 BIT Mining Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -91.49

BIT Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 157 891 1692 48 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given BIT Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

